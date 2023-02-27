Photo Credit: courtesy, NYPD Shomrim Society

Three Jewish police officers were promoted last Friday in a ceremony held by the New York Police Department.

Shomrim Society President Phil Weisbord and Shomrim Society 2nd Vice President Joshua Zucker were both promoted to Detective, and 105th Precinct Commanding Officer Igor Pinkhasov was promoted to Inspector.

The NYPD Shomrim Society is the official organization of Jewish members of the NYPD and is a member of the National Conference of Shomrim Societies.

The group is not to be confused with the Jewish civilian patrol groups “Shomrim” and/or “Shmira.”