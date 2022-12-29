Photo Credit: Oren Nahshon / Flash 90

Israeli gasoline prices are rising again this week.

The National Infrastructures, Energy and Water Resources Ministry announced Thursday that effective Saturday night, the price of a liter of 95 octane gasoline at self-service pumps will rise to NIS 6.94.

This is the third month in a row that the price of gasoline has jumped, and the sixth such price hike this year.

There were two reductions in the price of gasoline this summer, as the Lapid government tried to mitigate the global impact on oil sparked by Russia’s war on Ukraine by cutting the excise tax.

The tax cut was extended several times, but Liberman declined to extend the cut into 2023, saying he would no longer be Finance Minister at that point.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whose new coalition government was sworn in Thursday, has vowed to cancel fuel price increases.