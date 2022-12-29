Photo Credit: Tomer Neuberg / Flash 90

The population of the Jewish State grew by 2.2 percent over the course of 2022, reaching 9.656 million souls, according to the latest data from the Central Bureau of Statistics.

Israel also lost 52,000 citizens, who died in 2022, including 4,000 expats living abroad for more than a year.

Advertisement







A total 73.6 percent (7.106 million) Israelis are Jewish; 21.1 percent are Arabs (2.037 million) and 5.3 percent (513,000) are various others, including Russian-speaking immigrants to the country who are not Jewish.

About 38 percent of the population increase – 78,000 people, higher than the 1.8 percent growth of 2021 – is due to immigration, 80 percent of whom hailed from Ukraine and Russia. The other 62 percent of growth is due to births of new citizens – 178,000 babies in the Jewish State.