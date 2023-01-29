Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel / Flash 90

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich made good on a campaign promise Sunday, canceling a year-old onerous tax on single-use plasticware.

The decision was made during the Israeli government’s weekly cabinet meeting.

The tax was aimed primarily at large, lower-income families in the Orthodox Jewish sector who rely on the products to minimize the work load on stressed parents, and to lower the cost of water otherwise required to wash dishes, utensils and kitchenware.

For now, the tax is canceled for the coming year, according to a spokesperson for Smotrich.

Israeli Environmental Protection Minister Idit Silman opposed the elimination of the tax and said she hopes an alternative solution can be found.