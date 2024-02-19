Photo Credit: Nasser Ishtayeh / Flash 90

One Israeli has been wounded in a terrorist attack near the northern Samaria town of Homesh, close to the town of Burka.

Palestinian Authority terrorists hurled an explosive device at a vehicle with Israeli license plates traveling through the area.

A spokesperson for the Samaria Regional Council said five people, all residents of Burka, were in the car when it came under attack.

Security forces who arrived at the scene provided initial medical treatment to the victim.

“A report was received at 7:18 pm … of a male injured by glass shards on Route 60 between Homesh and Shavei Shomron,” Magen David Adom (MDA) reported.

The driver continued traveling to the entrance to Shavei Shomron where he was met by MDA teams.

“MDA EMTs and Paramedics treated a conscious 25 year old male in mild condition with limb injuries and evacuated him to Meir Hospital,” MDA reported.

IDF troops are searching the area for suspects.