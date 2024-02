Photo Credit: Flash 90

An Israeli kibbutz located within the pre-1967 borders was targeted Tuesday by gunfire emanating from the Palestinian Authority side of the “Green Line,” according to Ynet.

Officials at Kibbutz Merav in the Gilboa region said the gunfire came from the Palestinian Authority village of Jilbon.

Several rounds were fired, according to the report, and one of the bullets hit a home in the kibbutz.

There were no physical injuries reported.