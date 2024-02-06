Photo Credit: State of Israel President's Spokesperson

Israel’s President Isaac Herzog met on Tuesday at the president’s official residence in Jerusalem with senior figures from the global management of the TikTok social media platform to discuss the rise of antisemitism, fake news and anti-Israel hatred posted on the site.

Michael Beckerman, Vice President for Public Policy for the Americas at TikTok, and Theo Bertram, Vice President for Government Relations and Public Policy for Europe at TikTok are both visiting Israel in light of the increase in cases of antisemitism and the spread of anti-Israel hatred throughout the platform, notably since the October 7 start of the war with Gaza’s Iranian backed Hamas terrorist organization.

Tom Divon, an Israeli social media researcher from the Institute of Communications at the Hebrew University also attended the meeting and presented the company’s representatives with his research findings regarding antisemitism on the platform.

The TikTok executives were presented with examples of hate-filled conspiracy theories and false information uploaded to the platform regarding the barbaric October 7 attack on southern Israel, as well as shocking and graphic content, distinctly antisemitic expressions and narratives, denial and disdain for the Holocaust, and more.

The researcher noted that some content had been removed from the platform, albeit only after an extended period, and some had not been removed at all.

The TikTok executives told Herzog that upwards of 160 million “fake accounts” had been identified that were active in spreading anti-Jewish and anti-Israel rhetoric. They were deeply disturbed by the findings of the research and evidence presented during the meeting, and pledged to continue working with the president’s office and other Israeli officials to do everything in their power to eradicate this phenomenon from the platform.

“We must fight lies and hatred wherever we find them: on the streets and online on social networks in order to prevent the manipulation of and negative impact on public opinion among the next generation around the world,” Herzog said in a statement following the meeting, adding that he thanked the TikTok executives for their “honest and open conversation” and for their “willingness to face this vital challenge.”