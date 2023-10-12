Photo Credit: courtesy, United Hatzalah

Two Israeli police officers were wounded Thursday night in a terrorist shooting attack on the Shalem police station by the Damascus Gate entrance to the Old City of Jerusalem.

United Hatzalah volunteer medics provided initial treatment for the two officers. One was moderately wounded and the second sustained minor injuries.

Advertisement





The terrorist was neutralized by Israeli forces close to Salah Ad-din Street.

The gates to the Old City were subsequently closed.