Photo Credit: Nasser Ishtayeh / Flash 90

The Israel Security Agency (ISA/Shin Bet) and Israeli Police have arrested a six-man terror cell working under the direction of the Hamas terrorist organization headquarters in Turkey.

The suspects were picked up during the months of January and February on suspicion of involvement in terrorist activity, including planning and carrying out shooting attacks and planting explosive devices (IEDs).

Advertisement





The detainees were transferred for questioning to intelligence and security forces.

All of the terrorists were residents of the Palestinian Authority city of Shechem, a hotbed of terrorist activity in Samaria.

It is important to note that the cell was being directly guided and funded by Hamas leaders in Turkey, who have been warmly welcomed and supported by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The suspects received tens of thousands of dollars from their Turkey-based Hamas handlers to aid them in carrying out attacks against security forces and other targets in the Judea and Samaria region.

The cell was planning shooting and bombing attacks against Israelis.

The forces also located an IED (roadside bomb) planted along the side of the road near Jit, in northern Samaria, as well as an M-16 assault rifle and $60,000 in cash intended to aid the terrorists in their attacks.

Indictments were filed last week against the suspects, along with a court order for their continued detention until the end of the proceedings.

Share this article on WhatsApp: