Photo Credit: Ukraine Ministry of Health / Yuriy Savran

The Israeli non-governmental humanitarian aid organization IsraAID is helping Ukraine build a mental health infrastructure to address issues around the ongoing fighting with Russia.

The Israeli organization said it is partnering with Ukraine’s “Barrier Free” mental health NGO, and the country’s Health Ministry, to prevent burnout, improve mental health and support self-care while building resilience.

The initiative includes funding and training psychologists, social workers and other mental health providers who will then be deployed to hospitals in Ukrainian cities.

Psychologists trained under the joint venture will support both patients and first responders at civilian hospitals who are working to help the population deal with the crisis.

IsraAID began helping Ukrainian refugees in Moldova and at the border with protection, education and medical support two days after Russia launched its invasion on February 24.

In Romania, IsraAID has been operating the Tulcea Humanitarian Logistics Hub – the only humanitarian hub with a verified supply chain directly to southern Ukraine. Together with international partners, IsraAID has delivered over $35 million worth of essential aid – including food, medical supplies, bedding, clothing, diapers and more – to communities in urgent need.

The Tulcea hub also provides the launching pad for the organization’s latest efforts in Ukraine.