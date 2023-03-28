Photo Credit: Wikimedia / Veganbaking.net

American tourists and expat immigrants to the Jewish State, particularly in Jerusalem, are lamenting the closure of one of the most popular bakeries in the Israeli capital.

After 30 years, the legendary Brooklyn Bakery in Mea Shearim has announced it will close this weekend, according to the Bahadarei Haredim website.

Brooklyn Bakery has served thousands of customers who love American baked products, such as chocolate chip brownies, black-and-white cookies, and more.

The last baked goods will be sold this Friday at the Mea Shearim bakery, and the Givat Shaul-based baked goods factory will close as well.

The establishment explained in a Hebrew-English advertisement that the owner of the business, who also served as the pâtissier, had decided it was time to free himself on the eve of the holiday of freedom, Pesach, and retire.

We will miss you, Brooklyn Bakery!