Construction in Jerusalem. Sept. 1, 2021

The Jerusalem Local Planning and Building Committee has approved a new massive high rise tower that will be the tallest in the city.

The Marom Tower will have 40 floors, 80,000 square meters of office and commercial space, a hotel and conference facilities. The first 8 floors of the tower will host a cultural center, art galleries and a museum.

The Marom Tower is part of the Sha’ar Ha’Ir – City Gateway project currently under construction at the entrance to Jerusalem where the main highway from Tel Aviv comes to an end. The building will be between the Jerusalem central bus station and Israel’s national convention center and right by the city’s new train station.

Visitors to the city can see the project underway. For several years now the area around the entrance to Jerusalem has been one big construction site with up to twenty new buildings in development.

The city expects this new commercial and office zone to help revive Jerusalem’s local economy, stop a brain drain of residents moving out, and to encourage professionals to move in.

TPS / Tazpit News Agency
TPS - The Tazpit News Agency provides news from Israel.

