Photo Credit: Erik Marmor / Flash 90

At least one person was killed, and 110 others injured Monday when a 5.6-magnitude earthquake rocked the Malatya province in southeastern Turkey.

The epicenter of the quake, which occurred at 12:04 pm local time, was centered in the Yesilyurt district of Malatya city, at a depth of 4.32 miles (6.96 kilometers).

The earthquake was also felt in surrounding provinces, including Kahramanmaraş, Gaziantep, Adıyaman and Şanlıurfa.

At least 32 citizens were rescued after this latest temblor, which follows the thousands of aftershocks that came in the wake of two major earthquakes in the same area on February 6. More than 44,000 people were killed in those quakes, which struck southeastern Turkey and across the border in Syria.

Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Agency (AFAD), operating under the Turkish Interior Ministry, said 10,282 aftershocks have occurred thus far in the wake of the two major quakes.

There have been four fresh earthquakes in the region in the past three weeks, as well as 45 aftershocks with magnitudes between five and six, Orhan Tatar, AFAD’s general director of earthquake and risk reduction, told a news conference.

At least 29 buildings were destroyed in this latest quake, according to AFAD.

“Our intensive search and rescue efforts continue,” AFAD head Yunus Sezer said at the news conference.

“Both our search and rescue personnel in Malatya and the search and rescue personnel we have reinforced from the surrounding provinces . . . are actively continuing the search and rescue,” he said.