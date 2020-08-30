Photo Credit: Pixabay / kummod

A Jewish-owned home located on Carlton Lane in Monsey, New York was destroyed early Sunday afternoon by fire.

?? — DEVELOPING: Fire at a Jewish home on Carlton Ln in Monsey, NY. Nobody was home at the time.

Reports of one firefighter injured. pic.twitter.com/7XKpsQDmkC — Belaaz (@TheBelaaz) August 30, 2020

No one was home at the time according to local reports, and no residents were hurt, although one firefighter was reported injured.

It’s not yet clear what caused the blaze.

Last week, the University of Delaware Chabad Center for Jewish Life in Newark also went up in flames. Investigators with the Delaware Fire Marshal’s Office ruled that the fire, which caused some $75,000 worth of damage and nearly destroyed the building, was in fact an act of arson.

No injuries were reported, although it took 45 firefighters and nearly an hour to bring the blaze under control. The firefighters remained on the scene for several more hours after, in order to continue to extinguish remaining hot spots at the scene.

The center, on the 200 block of South College Avenue, is run by Chabad-Lubavitch emissaries Rabbi Avremel and Shulie Vogel.