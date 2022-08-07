Photo Credit: Haim Zach / GPO

Prime Minister Yair Lapid met Sunday morning with Opposition Leader Benjamin Netanyahu for a security briefing as Operation Breaking Dawn against Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorists in Gaza continued into its third day.

Following the meeting, which lasted about an hour, Netanyahu said in a statement, “”We are in the midst of battle. I of course fully support the government, the IDF, and the security forces.

“I also strengthen the residents of the south for their firm stand and ask them to continue to observe the directives of the Home Front Command which save lives.

“I received a detailed update, I listened carefully, and I gave some advice from my experience not only regarding the current situation but also regarding various areas and I think that these tips can be very useful for Israel’s security,” the former prime minister added.