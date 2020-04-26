Photo Credit: Yaakov Lederman / Flash 90

Effective Sunday 6 am, selected neighborhoods in Beit Shemesh and Netivot were set to enter a lockdown for a five-day period.

The Knesset committee in charge of fighting the COVID-19 novel coronavirus announced the decision Friday to impose the lockdown after both cities showed a sharp rise in the number of COVID-19 infections.

There is a large population of haredi (strictly Orthodox) Jews in Beit Shemesh, and in the southern city of Netivot as well.

The lockdown is set to end on Friday at 6 am.