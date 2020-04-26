Photo Credit: Yaakov Lederman / Flash 90
Orthodox Jews fixing an eruv pole in Beit Shemesh

Effective Sunday 6 am, selected neighborhoods in Beit Shemesh and Netivot were set to enter a lockdown for a five-day period.

The Knesset committee in charge of fighting the COVID-19 novel coronavirus announced the decision Friday to impose the lockdown after both cities showed a sharp rise in the number of COVID-19 infections.

Advertisement

There is a large population of haredi (strictly Orthodox) Jews in Beit Shemesh, and in the southern city of Netivot as well.

The lockdown is set to end on Friday at 6 am.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleLockdown Lessons – Pull Up a Chair [audio]
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Loading Facebook Comments ...