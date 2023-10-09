Photo Credit: Pixabay

The Western Wall Heritage Foundation announced at midday Monday that it has opened a special prayer hotline in response to the challenging situation facing the State of Israel.

“Due to the difficult situation and reports of many injured, missing, and captured individuals, ‘The Western Wall Heritage Foundation’ has opened a special ‘Prayer Line’ for submitting names for prayer and reciting Psalms by worshippers at the Western Wall,” the Foundation said.

Advertisement


More than 1,000 names were already sent during the last 36 hours, a spokesperson noted.

“Anyone who knows the names of the injured, missing, or taken hostage is requested to send the names for prayer through the link on the Western Wall’s website ‘Submit a Name for Prayer.'”

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous article‘Sinwar is a Dead Man’ While IDF Regains Control Over All Gaza Envelope Communities
Next articleMassive Rocket Barrage Fired at Coastal, Central Israel, Death Toll at 800
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR