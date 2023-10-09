Photo Credit: Pixabay

The Western Wall Heritage Foundation announced at midday Monday that it has opened a special prayer hotline in response to the challenging situation facing the State of Israel.

“Due to the difficult situation and reports of many injured, missing, and captured individuals, ‘The Western Wall Heritage Foundation’ has opened a special ‘Prayer Line’ for submitting names for prayer and reciting Psalms by worshippers at the Western Wall,” the Foundation said.

More than 1,000 names were already sent during the last 36 hours, a spokesperson noted.

“Anyone who knows the names of the injured, missing, or taken hostage is requested to send the names for prayer through the link on the Western Wall’s website ‘Submit a Name for Prayer.'”