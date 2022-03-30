Photo Credit: Israel Ministry of Foreign Affairs/Flickr/Wikimedia Commons.

Mohammed VI Polytechnic University (UM6P) President Hicham El Habti led a delegation of ten of the university’s Senior Managers and Researchers to Ben-Gurion University of the Negev on Tuesday (March 29).

The visit follows an agreement signed between the two universities last October to collaborate on research after the Abraham Accords relaunched diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Advertisement



The delegation, greeted by university president Prof. Daniel Chamovitz, included high-level representatives of several research fields including cyber, medical services, agriculture, business, and economics.

The two universities will collaborate on several fields critical to human survival: food security, ecological restoration, smart agriculture in a changing climate, water, remote sensing, alternative energy, entrepreneurship, venture capital among others.

The delegation visited the Marcus Family Campus in Beer-Sheva as well as the Jacob Blaustein Institutes for Desert Research in Sde Boker.

“BGU and UM6P have much in common. From their desert settings to their focus on applied research and innovative teaching methods, the two universities are well suited to collaborate on projects in sustainability and climate change,” said Chamovitz.

“Both universities are committed to thriving in the desert in a “Green” environment, and both look outward – focused on helping our regions, countries and the world.”

El Habti added, “We are confident that our partnership with Ben-Gurion University, one of the leading research universities in Israel and a top university worldwide in the field of sustainability amongst many other fields, will contribute to our research priorities.

“We have a joint vision to advance innovative research and technologies critical to the Earth’s future.”