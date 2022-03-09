Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel / Flash 90

Opposition leader and former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been diagnosed with COVID-19, a Likud spokesperson announced Wednesday in a statement.

Netanyahu tested positive on a PCR test taken Wednesday morning.

“He is feeling well and is acting in accordance with the guidelines,” the statement said.

Both Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid sent wishes for a “swift and complete recovery,” saying, “Health before everything.”