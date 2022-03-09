Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel / Flash 90
Former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a Likud party meeting at the Knesset, in Jerusalem on December 13, 2021.

Opposition leader and former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been diagnosed with COVID-19, a Likud spokesperson announced Wednesday in a statement.

Netanyahu tested positive on a PCR test taken Wednesday morning.

Advertisement

“He is feeling well and is acting in accordance with the guidelines,” the statement said.

Both Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid sent wishes for a “swift and complete recovery,” saying, “Health before everything.”

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleIsrael’s President Herzog Takes Off for Historic Visit to Turkey
Next articleAlpinists
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.
Loading Facebook Comments ...