Photo Credit: Nasser Ishtayeh / Flash 90
IDF soldier in Shechem, January 28, 2023.

Palestinian Authority terrorists are continuing to attack vehicles with Israeli license plates as they travel through Judea, Samaria and the Binyamin region.

Advertisement


Late Wednesday night into Thursday morning, shots were fired at one such vehicle as it traveled through Adam Square in the Binyamin region.

According to a statement by the IDF, the vehicle was damaged by the gunshots, but no physical injuries were reported.

IDF soldiers found backpacks next to the targeted vehicle; the troops are searching for the attackers.

Later in the day on Thursday, an Israeli truck driver also came under gunfire as he traveled near the town of Shufa.

The driver was physically unharmed, according to medics who checked him out.

The attacks are a continuation of ongoing attempts to murder Israelis on the roads of Judea, Samaria and Binyamin.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleIDF Eliminates ‘Rapid Reaction Brigades’ Terrorist Commander in Tulkarem
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR