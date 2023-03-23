Photo Credit: Nasser Ishtayeh / Flash 90

Palestinian Authority terrorists are continuing to attack vehicles with Israeli license plates as they travel through Judea, Samaria and the Binyamin region.

?? — BREAKING: Overnight (Thursday), a shooting attack was carried out toward an Israeli vehicle at Adam Square. IDF soldiers identified hits on the vehicle and located bullet casings. No injuries were reported. The soldiers are searching for suspects. pic.twitter.com/YunT5EOpnv — Belaaz News (@TheBelaaz) March 23, 2023

Late Wednesday night into Thursday morning, shots were fired at one such vehicle as it traveled through Adam Square in the Binyamin region.

According to a statement by the IDF, the vehicle was damaged by the gunshots, but no physical injuries were reported.

IDF soldiers found backpacks next to the targeted vehicle; the troops are searching for the attackers.

Later in the day on Thursday, an Israeli truck driver also came under gunfire as he traveled near the town of Shufa.

The driver was physically unharmed, according to medics who checked him out.

The attacks are a continuation of ongoing attempts to murder Israelis on the roads of Judea, Samaria and Binyamin.