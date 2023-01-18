Photo Credit: Boro Park Shomrim / Twitter

NYPD officers and local civil patrols were busy this weekend, tracking down and arresting suspects in the Boro Park and Midwood sections of Brooklyn, both areas where there are large concentrations of Orthodox Jews.

Two attackers were cuffed and taken into custody Monday after the local Shomrim force received a call Monday reporting an attack on 15th Avenue in Brooklyn’s Borough Park neighborhood, home to a large Hasidic population.

We received a call for an assault on 15th Avenue. Our volunteers responded and secured the scene until @NYPD66Pct arrived. Responding officers subsequently took the 2 subjects into custody and a knife was recovered on them. #SaferStreets pic.twitter.com/tscN2mAQQW — ???? ???? ??????? (@BPShomrim) January 16, 2023

Shomrim volunteers responded to the call and secured the scene until police officers arrived from the 66th precinct.

The responding officers took two suspects into custody and recovered a knife found on one of the alleged attackers.

On the Bright Side

On a more positive note, two career burglars were arrested in Brooklyn’s Midwood neighborhood this past weekend “after a thorough and rapid investigation.”

The arrest came just before midnight Friday after NYPD officers responded to a burglary call in the 70th precinct.

One of the two burglars who were arrested was a “career criminal” on parole with an active warrant, the NYPD said.

Flatbush Shomrim, Special Operations LT, Public Safety, CRT and Patrol officers all assisted police in the investigation and arrest, according to the NYPD’s 70th precinct.

“Outstanding teamwork everyone,” the precinct wrote in its tweet.