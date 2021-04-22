Photo Credit: Jamal Awad / Flash 90

Arab violence continued Thursday evening with attacks reported in Jerusalem and Psagot.

An Israeli Border Guard Cavalry Police officer sustained a head injury when he was hit in the face by a rock hurled by Arab rioters near the Damascus Gate entrance to the Old City of Jerusalem.

The wounded officer was treated at the scene and subsequently evacuated for further medical treatment, according to the Hebrew-language military news site, 0404.

Rioters were throwing rocks and bottles at police in another of the endless “protests” by Jerusalem Arab extremists; Border Guard Police used standard mob control measures to disperse the attackers.

Just 24 hours earlier there was similar violence; clashes erupted Wednesday evening after Israeli Police placed barriers at the Damascus Gate to prevent people from sitting on the steps in the plaza outside the entrance.

Also Thursday night, Arab terrorists threw three firebombs (Molotov cocktails) at Israeli military forces Thursday night near the Jewish community of Psagot, located in the Benjamin region.

There were no casualties and no property damage was reported, according to Hatzalah of Judea and Samaria.