A second explosion has been reported in Jerusalem, in the Ramot neighborhood. The explosion happened at a bus stop at the Ramot junction on Wednedsay morning around 7:35 AM, shortly after a large explosion at the entrance to Jerusalem went off. Police are now examining a third bus stop for a possible bomb. The Jerusalem entrance bomb was in a bag, dropped off by someone on an electric bicycle. The Ramot bomb was hidden in a boobytrapped moped.

צומת רמות בירושלים דיווח על פיצוץ נוסף בבדיקה pic.twitter.com/oEnwvEmFZV — בז news (@1717Bazz) November 23, 2022

There are of 3 people who have been lightly wounded from the glass shrapnel in Ramot. A dozen people have been wounded at the entrance to the city.