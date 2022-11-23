Photo Credit: United Hatzalah
Ramot bus stop, after the terrorist bomb went off. Nov. 23, 2022

A second explosion has been reported in Jerusalem, in the Ramot neighborhood. The explosion happened at a bus stop at the Ramot junction on Wednedsay morning around 7:35 AM, shortly after a large explosion at the entrance to Jerusalem went off. Police are now examining a third bus stop for a possible bomb. The Jerusalem entrance bomb was in a bag, dropped off by someone on an electric bicycle. The Ramot bomb was hidden in a boobytrapped moped.

There are of 3 people who have been lightly wounded from the glass shrapnel in Ramot. A dozen people have been wounded at the entrance to the city.

