Portuguese soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo says he feels great, but the 35-year-old captain of the national team of Portugal has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Portuguese Football Federation announced Tuesday.

The revelation came after Ronaldo underwent testing ahead of the team’s upcoming match this Wednesday with Sweden as part of the UEFA Nations League Tournament.

The rest of the team tested negative. Nevertheless, “following the positive case, the remaining players underwent new tests this Tuesday morning — all with a negative result,” the federation said, adding the team members would be “available to Fernando Santos for training this afternoon.”

Ronaldo, who is asymptomatic and said he feels fine, immediately entered self-isolation and will miss the game.

He is the winner of some 30 major trophies throughout his career, and considered one of the best soccer players in the world.

