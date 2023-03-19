Photo Credit: David Berkowitz via Flickr

The city of Miami Beach declared a state of emergency on Sunday and set a curfew from 11:59 pm to 6 am Monday after a weekend of deadly shootings.

City officials are expected to set a similar curfew each night from Thursday through next Monday as well, according to a report by NBC6 Miami.

The decision followed a weekend in which one man was killed and a second one injured in a shooting Friday night in South Beach. Another fatal shooting took place early Sunday as well.

In accordance with the curfew, all businesses are expected to close to customers and guests before midnight; hotels will be able to continue operations past the curfew for hotel guests only.

Takeout and pickup service will be banned; delivery will be permitted.

The curfew will not, however, apply to those who provide designated essential services such as fire, police, hospital and other medical services, and transportation to and from those services and any other employment.