Photo Credit: Oren Ben Hakoon / Flash 90

The Knesset plenary voted Tuesday to approve a government request to extend the current state of emergency through the end of 2024.

Passage of the measure came in response to a joint recommendation by the Knesset’s Foreign Affairs and Security Committee and the Constitutional Committee.

The plenary was scarce: of 120 members of the Knesset, just 20 were present for the vote. Of those, 13 voted to pass the measure, and seven were opposed.

The recommendation — and its approval — makes clear the seriousness of the continuing multi-front war being fought by the Israel Defense Forces.

Since October 7, 2023, Israeli forces have been fighting against Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad in Gaza, Judea and Samaria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq and the Houthis in Yemen — all of whom are proxy forces of Iran, which has pledged to wipe Israel off the map.