A terrorist caught hurling stones in an attack on Israelis has been found to allegedly be a volunteer for the far-left anti-Israel B’Tzelem organization, based on documentation he was carrying, identifying him as a volunteer cameraman for the organization.

The terrorist-activist was one of four who were captured by IDF soldiers in Samaria on Friday as they were attacking Israelis with rocks.

On the B’Tzelem website, the organization writes, “Israel’s regime of apartheid and occupation is inextricably bound up in human rights violations. B’Tzelem strives to end this regime, as that is the only way forward to a future in which human rights, democracy, liberty and equality are ensured to all people, both Palestinian and Israeli, living between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean Sea.”

B’Tzelem proposes to do this by destroying the one and only Jewish State, Israel, as it states bluntly in a statement on its website: “The initial mandate we took upon ourselves focused on the occupation regime in the West Bank (including East Jerusalem) and in the Gaza Strip. However, over the years, it has become clear that the concept of two parallel regimes operating between the Mediterranean Sea and the Jordan River . . . is divorced from reality.”

The organization is funded by donations from European Union and North American foundations “that support human rights activity worldwide,” as well as from private individuals in Israel and abroad.