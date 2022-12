Photo Credit: Pixabay

Part 2 on the Fundamental on G-d Series.

What does it mean that G-d is one? This is a fundamental belief, yet for so much of history, mankind believed that there were multiple powers that ruled the world. If G-d is one, how do we exist? Join Rabbi David Aaron and Leora Mandel to delve into understanding the core of this central belief: G-d is One.