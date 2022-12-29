Photo Credit: wiki Alla Bas

An Arab terrorist on Thursday evening infiltrated the Jerusalem area town of Anatot, also known as Almon.

Anatot police and other security personnel immediately responded to the warning that a gunman broke into a home on Mord Nahal Perat Street, according to officials in the Benjamin Region.

Anatot, home to about 270 families, was established by a group of ideological individuals who sought to create a secular community in the desert landscape above a flowing stream, Ein Prat.

The town’s population is diverse and includes young couples, families with children of all ages, new immigrants and native Israelis. Among the residents are various professionals, artists, police and military officers, employees and business people, most of whom work in the Jerusalem area.

This is a developing story.