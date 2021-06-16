Photo Credit: Hadas Parush/Flash90

A female terrorist on Wednesday tried to run over IDF soldiers who were securing engineering works near the village of Hizma, four miles from Jerusalem’s Old City, in Area C. Hizma borders on the Jewish settlements of Neve Yaakov, Pisgat Ze’ev, Geva Binyamin, and Almon.

Having failed to kill any of the soldiers, the lady terrorist then got out of her car with a drawn knife in her hand and tried to stab the soldiers, one of who was injured very lightly.

The soldiers responded by firing at the terrorist and neutralized her.

Israel’s security wall cuts off 40% of Hizma’s territory, with the Israeli side incorporating settlements, forests, agricultural lands, open spaces, and an Arab residential neighborhood. The IDF checkpoint controls the passage to and from Hizma. Non-citizen Arabs coming in from Jerusalem must have a special permit, while Israeli citizens—Jews and Arabs alike—are allowed to pass through without a permit.