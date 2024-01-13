Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit

An IDF reserve soldier was wounded Friday evening in an attack by terrorists who infiltrated the Jewish community of Adora, located northwest of Hebron after the start of the Sabbath.

The soldier, who sustained moderate wounds, was hit by terrorist gunfire after arriving at the scene in response to the infiltration alert. Magen David Adom (MDA) emergency response medical personnel joined an IDF medical team in treating the 34-year-old soldier, who was reported to be fully conscious with a bullet wound to the leg.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for further treatment and his family was notified. The terrorists were killed shortly after.

“During the searches conducted by soldiers in the area, they eliminated the three assailants in the area near the community a short while after the shooting,” the IDF said in a statement.

An M-16 rifle, an axe, knives, and additional weapons were found on the terrorists.