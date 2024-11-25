Photo Credit: Elbit Systems

The Israel Military Procurement Ministerial Committee has approved a group of major acquisitions, including Project “Reshef” — the Israeli Navy’s next-generation missile ship — and hundreds of new Joint Light Tactical Vehicles (JLTV).

Sunday’s approvals followed interim recommendations by the “Nagel Commission,” established to examine the defense budget and force buildup.

Under the agreement, the Israel Ministry of Defense will acquire five advanced “Reshef” missile ships from Israel Shipyards.

“These will replace the “Nirit” Sa’ar 4.5-class missile ship, which will be decommissioned after four decades of service. The domestic production of these vessels will employ hundreds of workers in Israel,” the Defense Ministry said.

Additionally, the committee approved the procurement of hundreds of new JLTVs, armored combat mobility vehicles that will be supplied to the IDF’s maneuvering forces in the coming years.

The Nagel Commission was established following the October 7th Massacre and during the current war to review defense acquisitions and force buildup.

The decisions of the commission were taken in light of the Israeli government’s comprehensive reassessment of military procurement priorities, the ministry said.

The approved projects are to be submitted to the Knesset’s Joint Committee for the Defense Budget. After they are approved, the Israel Ministry of Defense will proceed with finalizing the procurements.

