Photo Credit: Kobi Richter / TPS

The Israeli Transportation Ministry has announced that trains are resuming operation this weekend, beginning on Sunday, May 17.

Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich said Wednesday night that his office has made an agreement with the Health Ministry to allow some lines to resume, albeit not all of them yet.

There will be some changes in the routes, and so far no service on Fridays or Saturday nights.

There will be no limit to the number of passengers per train car – as in specific requirement for social distancing – but Israel Railway authorities will nevertheless be focusing on the need for maintaining hygiene and distance at all times, the ministry said.

There will be more changes and more lines renewing operations under strict guidelines from the Health Ministry, “if all goes well.”