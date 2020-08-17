Photo Credit: screenshot / WebTV / UN.org

The United Arab Emirates Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Iranian charges d’affairs in Abu Dhabi on Sunday over the reaction by President Hassan Rouhani to the historic peace agreement between the UAE and Israel.

Rouhani called the pact a “strategic mistake,” which the UAE deemed “inflammatory.”

Iranian Charge D'affaires & hands him a strong note of protest against threats in President Rouhani's speech on UAE sovereign decisions.

Ministry considers the speech unacceptable & inflammatory w/ serious implications for security & stability in the region. — هند مانع العتيبة Hend Al Otaiba (@hend_mana) August 16, 2020

The secretary general of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Nayef al-Hajraf, condemned the “threats” made by Rouhani against the UAE in a statement released late Sunday, saying, “These threats have serious consequences on the security and stability of the Gulf region and contradict all the diplomatic norms.

“The GCC stands by the UAE against any threats relates to its security and stability,” al-Hajraf said. “Iran must adhere to the UN Charter and refrain from interfering in the domestic affairs of other nations,” the statement said. In addition to the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman and Qatar are the other members of the GCC.

On Sunday, UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Israel’s Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi inaugurated a phone link between the United Arab Emirates and the State of Israel. The two exchanged greetings following the historic Abraham Accords peace agreement signed by the two nations.

HH Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE FM and HE Gabi Ashkenazi, Israeli FM, today inaugurated a phone link between the United Arab Emirates and the State of Israel, and exchanged greetings following the historic Peace Accord signed by the two countries. pic.twitter.com/3DC5tLV8J0 — هند مانع العتيبة Hend Al Otaiba (@hend_mana) August 16, 2020