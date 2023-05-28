Photo Credit: The Jewish Press

An out-of-season deluge soaked the eastern part of Israel from as far north as Gush Etzion to as far south as the city of Arad, overlooking the southern end of the Dead Sea.

Wind and rain prompted Israelis in the town of Efrat to hurry indoors early Sunday evening.

People living in Arad, however, saw the real action with thunder and lighting marked by a downpour that came together with large chunks of hail crashing and bouncing on to the city’s backyards, sidewalks and streets.

Take a look.

Heavy rain was also reported further south in the Negev city of Mitzpe Ramon and on Highway 90 along the coast of the Dead Sea. Police blocked off part of the highway due to concerns that rain forecast for the area could cause flash flooding.

A similar deluge fed the flowers at around midnight Saturday night as well.

Forecasters had already warned hikers earlier in the day not to explore the Judean Desert, the Dead Sea area, the Jordan Valley and anywhere else in eastern Israel, due to the risk of flash flooding in those areas.

A similar warning has been published for Monday as well.