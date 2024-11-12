Photo Credit: Gershon Elinson/Flash90

At least two Israelis were lightly injured in a terrorist car-ramming attack at a military checkpoint near Bethlehem (and Efrat) in Gush Etzion on Monday evening, according to initial reports.

The Israel Defense Forces confirmed on X that “during IDF operations in the Al-Khader area of ​​the Etzion Brigade, a Palestinian vehicle broke through a roadblock and carried out a car-ramming attack. The vehicle fled, many forces are conducting a chase and searches in the area.”

הצלה יו"ש ללא גבולות : בפיגוע דריסה סמוך לאל חאדר היו 2 פצועים שפונו

1 פצועת ראש פונתה לשערי צדק ופצוע בינוני בגפיים פונה להדסה עין כרם לא היו נפגעים נוספים pic.twitter.com/YX88qi0Btd — בז news (@1717Bazz) November 11, 2024

On Wednesday, two Israelis were lightly wounded in a combined car-ramming and stabbing attack at a bus stop near the town of Shiloh in Samaria. The terrorist was killed on the scene by an armed civilian.

On Nov. 3, Hamas terrorists opened fire toward the Shahak Industrial Park near the community of Shaked in northern Samaria. No casualties were reported in the attack on the industrial zone, which is located some five miles west of Jenin, a hotbed of PA Arab terrorism.

In the first six months of 2024, Judea and Samaria saw more than 500 Arab terrorist attacks each month on average, according to data made public by Hatzalah Judea and Samaria (Rescuers Without Borders).

During that period, first responders recorded 3,272 acts of terrorism in the region, including 1,868 cases of rock-throwing, 456 attacks with Molotov cocktails, 299 explosive charges and 109 shootings.

Terrorists murdered 14 people and wounded more than 155 others in Judea and Samaria between January and July, the rescue group said.

