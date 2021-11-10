Photo Credit: Screen grab / UN Video
US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas Greenfield

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield plans to travel to Israel next week with her Israeli counterpart, Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan.

She is scheduled to meet with Israeli President Isaac Herzog, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and Defense Minister Benny Gantz, according to Ynet.

Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi, chief of staff of the Israel Defense Forces, has arranged to take the ambassador on a tour of the country’s northern and southern borders, as well as visit an Iron Dome missile-defense system deployed near the Gaza Strip.

Officials also plan to show her tunnels dug by Hezbollah into northern Israel from Lebanon that the IDF discovered in 2019, said the report.

Thomas-Greenfield is also planning to meet with the commander of the peacekeeping force UNIFIL in Southern Lebanon.

