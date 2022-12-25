Photo Credit: Gili Yaari /Flash 90
A Patriot missile system in Israel.

The United States has approved the transfer of a Patriot Missile Defense system – and a $45 billion aid package – for Ukraine.

The country has already received some $50 billion in aid from the US.

The measure, which came as part of a government spending bill passed by the Senate and the House of Representatives, now goes to President Joe Biden to be signed into law.

It follows a visit to Washington last week by Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, during which he thanked Biden and the Congress for their support for Ukraine’s defense against Russia.

