Photo Credit: The Strategic Communications Directorate of the Ukrainian Armed Forces

The United Arab Emirates has announced it is sending 2,500 electricity generators to civilians in Ukraine.

The generators will be used to power homes affected by outages from the Russian attacks on essential energy infrastructure, in some cases with the use of Iranian kamikaze drones.

Israel sent 17 strong generators to Ukraine last week to help power hospitals and essential service centers.

Millions of Ukrainians have been left without power and some also without water as the temperatures plunge below freezing.

Each generator reportedly has a power output of between 3.5 and eight kilowatts – enough to power a conservative household for between five to eight hours at a time.

The aid is part of a $100 million humanitarian relief package to Ukraine. It comes as part of the UAE’s “continuous efforts to mitigate the humanitarian repercussions of the Ukrainian crisis,” said reem bint al-Hashemy, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation, according to the government-run WAM news agency.

The UAE has sent 360 tons of food supplies, medical aid and ambulances to help Ukrainian refugees in Poland, Moldova and Bulgaria.

Thus far, 1,200 of the units were transported to Warsaw on Saturday, to be sent to Ukraine, according to a report by the Emirates News Agency.

The remaining units are expected to arrive before January, according to the report.