Photo Credit: courtesy, United Hatzalah

Five people were mildly injured when a fire broke out Sunday in a residential building in the Jewish Quarter of the Old City of Jerusalem.

“Together with other EMS personnel I treated a man, a woman, and three children, who were all in light condition due to suffering from smoke inhalation,” said United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Chaim Bukachin, one of the first responders at the scene.

Firefighters were active at the scene putting out the blaze at the time.

The rest of the residents of the building, many of whom were elderly or children, all managed to exit the smoke-engulfed building safely and quickly.

Thus far, no other injuries have been reported.