Photo Credit: IFCAR / Wikimedia Commons

The Unites States Postal Service (USPS) suspended all mail delivery to Israel in late April after the Coronavirus prevented reliable and sufficient transportation to Israel from the US.

On May 7, in an update of the USPS site, Israel was removed from their list of international sites without service.

Some commercial airlines are beginning to resume flights to Israel on a very limited basis, primarily for Israelis returning home to Israel.