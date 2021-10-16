Photo Credit: Miguel Ángel Sanz / Unsplash
JFK International Airport in New York City on December 16, 2018

The United States has ended its ban on entry of foreign visitors, effective November 8, according to The New York Times.

Fully vaccinated travelers who show proof of a negative coronavirus test will be able to fly into the United States next month.

Advertisement

Those who were inoculated with vaccines listed by the World Health Organization (WHO) for emergency use will be considered “fully vaccinated,” the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said, including those who have received mixed vaccine doses approved by the FDA or CDC.

Unvaccinated foreigners will continue to be barred from entry, a White House official told NYT, with limited exceptions, as with young children unable to receive a vaccine.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleGaza Terrorists Arrested After Planting IED on Israel’s Southern Border
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.
Loading Facebook Comments ...