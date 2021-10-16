Photo Credit: Miguel Ángel Sanz / Unsplash

The United States has ended its ban on entry of foreign visitors, effective November 8, according to The New York Times.

Fully vaccinated travelers who show proof of a negative coronavirus test will be able to fly into the United States next month.

Those who were inoculated with vaccines listed by the World Health Organization (WHO) for emergency use will be considered “fully vaccinated,” the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said, including those who have received mixed vaccine doses approved by the FDA or CDC.

Unvaccinated foreigners will continue to be barred from entry, a White House official told NYT, with limited exceptions, as with young children unable to receive a vaccine.