Photo Credit: Abed Rahim Khatib / Flash 90

Two Gaza terrorists were spotted Friday evening as they tried to cross the border fence into Israel, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit reported in a tweet.

תצפיות צה"ל זיהו הערב שני חשודים שניסו לחצות את מרחב המכשול בדרום רצועת עזה. השניים הניחו במרחב מטען מאולתר שהתפוצץ זמן קצר לאחר מכן.

לוחמי צה"ל הוזנקו לנקודה, עצרו את החשודים והעבירו אותם להמשך חקירת כוחות הביטחון — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) October 15, 2021

The terrorists planted an improvised explosive device (IED) which detonated shortly after.

Both terrorists were arrested by IDF soldiers and transferred to security personnel for questioning.