Photo Credit: Abed Rahim Khatib / Flash 90
IDF vehicle patrols Israel-Gaza border fence east of Khan Younis in southern Gaza on August 25, 2021

Two Gaza terrorists were spotted Friday evening as they tried to cross the border fence into Israel, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit reported in a tweet.

The terrorists planted an improvised explosive device (IED) which detonated shortly after.

Both terrorists were arrested by IDF soldiers and transferred to security personnel for questioning.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.
