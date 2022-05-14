Photo Credit: Matty Stern / US Embassy Jerusalem
US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo, Ambassador to Israel David Friedman at the US Embassy in Jerusalem, on March 21, 2019.

For those who have been desperately attempting to get their children’s passports arranged with the US Embassy in Jerusalem, here’s your chance.

On Thursday, May 19, from 7:45 am to 12 noon, the Embassy will allow walk-ins for those without appointments to apply for children’s passports.

The one-day event will take place at the Consular section of the Embassy on David Flusser Street.

This is not for those who already have appointments in Jerusalem or Tel Aviv, the embassy said.

Adult passport renewals will not be included in the event. Nor will applications for reports of births abroad or lost passports – this is only for children’s passports.

It takes seven weeks to a new passport to be processed, the website notes.

