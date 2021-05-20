Photo Credit: Haim Elkeslasy / screen grab via Twitter
An elderly, deaf Arab woman was hit in the face with a brick by a terrorist who thought she was an Orthodox Jew, due to the way she was dressed.

A case of mistaken identity led to a vicious Arab terror attack on an elderly, deaf Arab women in the Old City of Jerusalem on Wednesday night.

The woman was passing through the Nablus Gate (Sha’ar Shechem) in the Old City of Jerusalem when she was hit in the face with a brick by an Arab attacker, according to a report by Israel’s Channel 13 News.

The old woman had been on her way to visit her husband in a hospital when she was attacked.

Needless to say, the victim was utterly bewildered and very sad.

