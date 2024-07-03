Photo Credit: Anthony Quintano / Wikimedia

The Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM) has slammed Meta after it accepted its Oversight Board’s recommendation to end a ban on the use of the Arabic word “shaheed,” or “martyr” in English after a year-long review.

Meta Platforms, Inc., doing business as Meta, owns the Facebook, Instagram, Threads and WhatsApp social media platforms.

Advertisement





Previously, Meta removed any posts using “shaheed” in referring to people it designates on its list of “dangerous organizations and individuals.”

The list includes members of Islamist terrorist organizations.

In April, however, Meta’s Oversight Board recommended the social media platform overturn this decision.

“Unfortunately, while Meta uses a strategy called ‘remove, reduce, inform’, to deal with problematic or violent content across the board, for violent language directed at the Jewish community it appears to have a completely unique strategy called ‘allow, tolerate and misinform’,” commented Combat Antisemitism Movement CEO Sacha Roytman Dratwa.

“Once again, Meta has shown that it has double standards for the Jewish community, which is facing a global tidal wave of antisemitism,” he said.

“Social media platforms have been used as recruitment centers for terrorist organizations over the last few years, and social media companies should be working to prevent rather than assisting this process,” Dratwa urged.

“We call on Meta senior officials to meet with CAM to understand our concerns and how ignoring rampant Antisemitism online leads to violence and bloodshed off of it.”

Share this article on WhatsApp: