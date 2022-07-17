Photo Credit: Zvi Roger/Haifa Municipality
Port of Haifa, Israel

The Haifa Port has been sold to a consortium led by Gadot Chemical Terminals that includes Adani Ports (of India) and Special Economic Zone Ltd.

The consortium has agreed to purchase 100 percent of the government-owned holding for NIS 4.1 billion, much higher than the NIS 3 billion the government originally expected to receive, Globes noted.

Three other consortiums bid for the tender intended to privatize the Haifa Port and improve its efficiency while easing the flow of imports and reducing the cost of living in the Jewish State.

The sale of Haifa Port follows the sale of the Port of Eilat, which was sold to private owners nine years ago.

Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman hailed the sale as “good news” for Israel’s citizens.

“Privatization of Haifa Port will strengthen competition between the ports and bring down the cost of living,” Liberman said.

“We will continue to lead a responsible policy of a free economy, which will boost the Israeli economy.”

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

