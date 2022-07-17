Photo Credit: Wikimedia / Nelsnelson

Israeli children – and adults – may be flocking to Tel Aviv this summer to celebrate and shop at the first Lego store to open in the Jewish State.

The Danish toy company told Globes that in the first three hours of its operation last week, the store at Dizengoff Center was mobbed, absolutely mobbed.

Some 5,500 customers flooded into the 240-square-meter store, one of 678 such Lego establishments worldwide.

Customers can find both regular and custom-made Lego products in the Israeli franchise, said TorGaming owner and CEO Eran Tor.

“I am proud and excited to open the store,” Tor said. “Israeli consumers have been waiting to have the Lego experience that can be had abroad, and now for the first time they can experience it in Israel.

“We will offer unique products that can only be found in the official stores around the world,” he said, adding that the Israeli consumer does not need to buy abroad.

“Today there is a revolution here. The prices are competitive exactly like in Europe and the US and since we announced the opening of the store, the average price on the Israeli market has fallen 35 percent. . .Some of our products are cheaper than Amazon. Sometimes we are cheaper and sometimes we will be more expensive but today there is no reason to lug Lego in your luggage from abroad.”

Lego has invested NIS 2.4 million in the new Israeli store, which in the future, Tor said, will have a 3D printer to allow customers to print Lego look-alikes of themselves.