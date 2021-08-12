Photo Credit: Pixabay / Kaboompics

There are many people who check their vital signs every day with blood pressure cuffs, oxygen saturation measuring devices, smart watches and other paraphernalia.

Wouldn’t it be easier simply to point your smartphone or laptop camera at your face, and get the information that way?

Well, now there’s an app for that.

The Israel-based startup Binai.ai was founded in 2016. The company says it has found a way to improve remote vital sign monitoring technology.

This week the company announced its artificial intelligence-based technology’s ability to provide heart rate variability (HRV) R-R interval (RRi) raw data remotely to medical personnel via a smartphone or laptop camera.

HRV is a measure of the variation in time between each heartbeat, responsible for regulating heart rate, blood pressure, breathing, digestion, and more.

The ability to measure HRV can serve as an indicator of health issues, mainly of the cardiovascular system.

This new feature makes it easier for companies developing wellness applications to provide solutions that deliver insights based on HRV, data that required a wearable to extract until today, Binah.ai explained in a release.

By using this new video-based technology, Binai.ai said organizations can reduce operational costs and improve customer experience and productivity, in addition to enhancing efficiencies across the entire customer lifecycle.

“We continue to explore new ways that Binah.ai’s technology can be tailored to meet the unique needs of companies needing HRV data to develop custom applications, without the need for wearables,” said David Maman, Binah.ai co-founder and CEO.

“Offering HRV RRi data, on top of HRV SDNN that Binah.ai already provides, allows us to not only live out our mission of making healthcare more tangible – no matter the location – but also to provide raw data access to organizations that seek additional HRV parameters.”

To test the accuracy for its RRi extraction, Binah.ai conducted trials comparing results with the Polar H10 chest strap – considered the gold standard in heart rate and HRV measurement – and saw similar results.

Binah.ai’s technology uses a mix of AI, signal processing and machine vision capabilities to measure a wide range of vital signs in addition to HRV — such as heart rate, oxygen saturation, respiration rate, and mental stress – within seconds, on personal devices including smartphones, tablets or personal computers.

The technology delivers vital signs monitoring for any adult, regardless of gender and skin color, by analyzing video signals from a selected skin region of a human face.

For more information, please visit Binah.ai’s website or email info@binah.ai.