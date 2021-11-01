Photo Credit: Yossi Aloni / Flash 90

As of November 1, the Israel Electric Company will have transferred some important national electricity management divisions to Noga – the Israel Independent System Operator Ltd., according to an announcement by Noga on its website.

The company, a 100-percent government-owned company, was established within the framework of a June 2018 reform in the electricity sector.

Noga, which is now responsible for “managing the electricity sector” in Israel, vowed in a statement that it will “act to ensure reliable continuous electricity supply at the required reliability and quality level to all electricity consumers, in normal and emergency system conditions, and will manage the wholesale electricity market operations.”

The company is taking on the role of a sector watchdog, among other things.

The Israel Electric Corporation – which also is a public and government-owned company, owned 99.85 percent by the State of Israel – is still sending electricity bills to domestic consumers, and will continue to do so.

IEC handles the generation, transmission and transformation, distribution, supply and sale of electricity.

As part of the 2018 reform, Noga became responsible for the activities of the IEC’s Planning, Development and Technologies Division and the Statistics and Market Research Unit on January 1, 2020.

The System Operation Unit, which has now also transferred over, is responsible for operating and ensuring the resilience of the country’s power and transmission systems, managing the wholesale electricity market operation, scheduling maintenance and ensuring power and transmission grid availability, preparing the electricity sector for operation in normal and emergency conditions, managing emergency situations in the sector and planning and operating the use of fuels in the power sector.

“Noga operates as an independent system operator under an independent system operator license granted by the Ministry of Energy and the Electricity Authority,” the company added.